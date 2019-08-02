2nd Annual Gospel Revival

Five Rocking Stars (Pty) LTD will host the second annual Gospel Revival Festival at CheduChoga Hall on 10th August.

The theme for the show is‘Fight against Drugs and Alcohol Abuse’.

The festival will be preceded by a 6am sponsored walk, which sets off from CheduChoga Hall to the bus rank.

The line-up includes South African group Tau Diarora as well as Chauke, Tebogo,GaolatheKamboo, Botosgo and many other local artists.

Tickets are P50 (single), P90 (double) and P200 (VIP).

The festivalorganiser,KaboThaelo, who will also be performing on the night, says he wants the show to grow and be ranked amongst the top five in the second capital.