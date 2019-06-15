2 Bean Real Mean Soup

There is nothing like a warm heartfelt bowl/cup of hot Soup during cold nights in the winter.

To keep warm I decided to try out a new recipe for dinner, inspired by the endless menu from the World Wide Web, and must I say what I put together became a crowds favorite, which is yet to make a come back in a larger pot!



Twice the charm: Not shy to play with my food

Every winter season without fail my Grandmother, Aus B, would make a huge pot of Soup for the family.

Patiently waiting all day the bowl of delicious would be served, not knowing what flavors, textures and meaty surprises to expect, this serving came with a fresh bread roll with butter on the side.

Try out this recipe next time You want to have something special and simple for dinner



Ingredients: Stir things up and make it personal

Produce include:

4 Cups Lime beans

4 Cups Black eye peas

3 Large Onions

4 Large Carrots

2 Large Tomatoes

2 Cups Sweet Corn



Spicy: small herbs explode into big flavors

Spices:

*Salt

Pepper

Parsley

Thyme

Garlic

Oils:

Butter (optional)

MEATS:

Smoked Sausage (optional)

LIQUIDS:

10 Cups of Water

4 Cups of Milk

Boil the lime beans and black eye peas separately and set aside for later.

Fry onions and garlic in butter until soft then add the rest of the spices.

Add tomato, to create a thick paste then add cooked Lime beans and carrots.

Add 3 cups of water and let simmer for 20mins.



Happiness is a hot soup on a cold day

Add black eye peas and sweet corn to the lime bean and carrot mixture.

Add 6 cups of water and stir gently while keeping the flame at low heat.

After 30mins of simmering blend the mixture to break down some of the beans to create a thickening texture.

Lastly add in the chopped smoked sausages and let simmer for 30 minutes. Add milk before serving.



Try some! It will leave you feeling Souper!

Make a soulful bowl that serves the purpose of creating the most comfort and fulfillment this winter.