Woman abuser whipped

A 27 year-old man of Tsolamosese who physically abused his girlfriend was this week given a taste of his medicine by the Mogoditshane customary court.

After he was convicted on his plea of guilty, Bolokang Manakwe was lashed four strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks.

He had admitted in court that he beat up his girlfriend and kicked her around like ball in a locked up room on September 8th.

He had suspected that she was cheating after he snooped through her phone and discovered what he believed were incriminating calls and messages.

In court, the abused woman, Tshidiso Setlhalefi said it was not the first time that Manakwe had assaulted her.

Headman of Records, Tswina Mochudi delivered the judgment and swift justice was immediately administered to the kicking and screaming Manakwe.