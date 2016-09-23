Winky D to headline one love tour

This November, reggae-lovers in both Francistown and Gaborone will be treated to an all-night reggae dance extravaganza.

The shows, which will be headlined by reggae royalty Winky D, comes to the Ghetto on Tuesday the 18th before heading for the capital city the next day.

Born Wallace Chirumiko, Winky D’s powerful, thought-provoking songs leave a lasting-impression on all those that listen to his music.

The Harare-born artist’s emotionally charged, inspirational lyrics are the polar opposite of his softly spoken, sociable personality.

Influenced heavily by his ghetto-school upbringing, Winky D is armed with a seemingly insatiable hunger to educate listeners on the plight of his people, which he believes is taken for granted and even treated as a joke.

Equally, his beautifully crafted love songs inspire people to truly love others, for who they really are.

The shows objective is to create a high impact, world-class music concert experience for the country’s reggae dancehall community to enjoy.

Furthermore the shows will give local reggae artists and DJs a platform to showcase their talents.

According to the event’s organiser, Lebo Merafhe, the aim is to promote and assist in the development and production of reggae and dancehall genre in Botswana, as well as network with other events of similar objectives in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world over.

“The Reggae Dancehall Night, One Love Show intends to have various Artists and DJs from different countries of Southern Africa.

The One Love Show was introduced in 2014 and held at Trekkers nightclub, which by then realised that there are more people in Gaborone who follow reggae dancehall.

The show was brought back with the intention of growing and making it a successful event that will be held annually.

It was held at Zambezi Towers Roof Top and the turn up was a success. Due to that we intend to bring it back this summer,” Merafhe revealed.