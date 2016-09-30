What a Coincidence

This world is an amazing place.

Some of the things that actually happen are stranger than anything we could make up.

Sure, not all of those things are enjoyable, but some of them are, and even some of the ones that are a pain in the butt can provide entertaining stories to tell in the future.

I’ve been involved in plenty of incidents that I would have laughed off as totally unrealistic if I had come across them in a novel or film.

Not too many, though, have defied the odds as drastically as the coincidence my daughter was involved in last week in an English pub.

She had gone to London for the day with her best friend Clem who has come to England from Australia to stay with her mum 80 kilometres from the city.

The girls went to John Mackenzie School in Francistown together before heading off to different continents and they were catching up on old times over a drink when Maggie thought she saw another former school mate.

The chances of it actually being him were so slim that she didn’t go over right away, and by the time she checked on Facebook and discovered Aobakwe was planning to move to London, the boy had left the room.

The person he had been speaking to, however, was still there.

He told her the boy was in fact who she thought he was, and then told her where he had gone and, according to Maggie, when they found him the three JMS friends had a crazy reunion.

It turned out Aobakwe had just flown in to London that day from Botswana to begin university.

What are the chances of two people who don’t live there and another one who has just arrived meeting up by accident in a city of 8.7 million people?

One reason I’m sharing this tale with you is that it makes me happy.

The other is that it highlights the fact that unbelievably good things happen all the time and that makes me think there may be more going on in this world than meets the eye.

We tend to moan on and on about the bad things that happen, and then dismiss the amazingly good things by calling them lucky coincidences, but maybe they are signs that there is someone or something looking after us.

Of course, sometimes there are simple explanations for the seemingly against-all-odds things that happen…

A man asks the only other person at the bar where he comes from.

” Ireland.”

“You don’t say; I’m from Ireland too! Let’s down a round to Ireland.”

“Of Course,” replies the second man.

Curious, the first man then asks: “Where in Ireland are you from?”

“Dublin.”

“I can’t believe it,” says the first man.

“I’m from Dublin too! Let’s have another drink to Dublin.”

“What school did you go to?”

“Saint Mary’s; I graduated in ’65.”

“This is unbelievable!” the first man says.

“I went to Saint Mary’s and I graduated in ’65, too!”

Then one of the regulars comes in.

“What’s going on?” he asks the bartender.

“Nothing much, but the O’Malley twins are drunk again.”