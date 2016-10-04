Mmathethe’s Bot50 celebrations ruined Two fires in two days destroy village’s gazebos

Mmathethe village’s Bot50 celebrations have literally gone up in smoke after separate fires, suspected to have been started deliberately, destroyed their two main tribal structures last weekend.

Both properties were burnt to the ground, leaving angry villagers crying ‘sabotage’ and the settlement with no proper structure to host its Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

The fiery drama originally unfolded on Saturday evening when Goo-Tebogo ward tribal gazebo was intentionally set alight by angry youth, Galefele Olesitse, 30.

Galefele, who has since handed himself to the police, admitted he torched the tribal property out of spite for his mother, Mmalori Olesitse, 55, who was due to appear in court imminently, something that the young man did not approve of.

Then, on Sunday, as the embers from the gazebo continued to smoulder, disaster once again struck Mmathethe when the village’s main ward thatched shelter mysteriously caught fire, burning to the ground frighteningly quickly.

However, suspicious villagers believe there is more to the incident than an irate man with mummy issues.

The village is divided into two wards but for the past three years Independence celebrations have been hosted at the main village gazebo, causing growing tension between the two ward leaderships.

Although Galefele has admitted his guilt, residents are convinced he did not act alone and accused Mmathethe senior chief representative, Daniel Mathiba of masterminding the original arson.

Goo-Tebogo ward’s headman, 77-year-old Reuben Tebogo is adamant Chief Mathiba was behind Saturday’s fire.

Claiming Mathiba had long made it known he would hold the celebrations at the main village ward and not at Goo-Tebego’s gazebo, the old man said bitterly, “I almost died when I heard the gazebo was on fire. I fainted and rose at the hospital. Mathiba always had issues towards the sub-ward.”

The furious headman claimed Mathiba is intent on destroying Goo-Tebogo ward and revealed that the ward and its schools had been shunned when the roving torch came to Mmathethe.

“We’ve been having differences in reaching a unanimous decision in hosting our own independence celebrations. I blame him for the burnt ward shelter,” raged Tebogo, adding that Mathibi often refers to the ward as a ‘deserted place’.

When quizzed on the second fire, Tebogo claimed he had not been informed about it and so could not comment.

Similarly, when questioned about his alleged involvement in destroying the Goo-Tebogo gazebo, Chief Mathiba vehemently maintained his innocence, noting that he was away in Kanye when the fire broke out.

An eye-witness to Saturday’s inferno, 59-year-old Tikologo Tebego, who lives nearby and was the first person on the scene, told how she was roused from sleep by a bright, piercing light filtering through her closed curtains.

Upon discovering the fire she immediately alerted her neighbours but it was too late as by then the gazebo was already engulfed in hungry, open flames.

Looking to the future, village elder, Ramadila Tselakgosi, who said he suspected foul play was at hand in both fires, appealed to the government to assist in rebuilding the burnt property.

“We have no choice but to host Bot50 celebrations under trees,” he said, shaking his head in despair as he surveyed the charcoaled ruins of the gutted gazebo.