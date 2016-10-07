Ultimate youth in Nkange

Ultimate Youth with Destiny, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will host a show in Nkange this Friday to sensitise youth, and the community as a whole, on the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse.

The event’s coordinator, Unami Goitsemang, explained they would be conveying the information through drama, with entertainment to be provided by Dinkwe Nkgoga group.

He added that the event has been running since last September and will continue until 2018.

The programme covers most of the northern area.