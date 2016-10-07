UDC to launch Kalakamati candidate

…as Khama tours the area

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is expected to launch its candidate for Kalakamati ward next Saturday afternoon, the same day that President Ian Khama will be touring the area.

Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) have unanimously agreed to rally behind Botswana Peoples’ Party (BPP) candidate Madumela Matebu, in accordance with the coalition agreement.

Opposition parties have agreed to work hand in glove in all the by-elections ahead of the 2019 General Elections in order to give the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) a run for its money.

Matebu will battle it out with BDP’s Zibani Mbalambi

BPP chairperson, Richard Gudu said there were quite sure that the ruling party is at wits end ahead of the by-election adding that BD members will obviously do everything within their power to ensure that the opposition is destabilized in the area.

“But it’s not going to work in their favor. People from the three villages of Kalakamati, Mbalambi and Sekakangwe cannot be fooled,” said Gudu.

He said the opposition has turned the ward into their fortress and everyone is now looking forward to October 29 to show the ruling party that the Umbrella is a force to reckon with.

“In fact we want Khama to be there and see for himself that the ruling party does not have a chance at Kalakamati. Khama must come and see with his naked eyes that the opposition is in control at Kalakamati rather than relying on hearsay,” boasted Gudu.

For his part, the ruling party’s campaign manager Dikitso Mandevu said it will be by coincidence and not by design that the president is scheduled to be in Kalakamati on the day the opposition will be launching its candidate.

Mandevu said the BDP is scheduled to host a star rally on the day and Khama is expected to be amongst the guest attendees.

He said the BDP is following its scheduled programme and cannot be accused of trying to disturb the opposition’s plans because “everyone is in the campaign.”

“We are equally busy campaigning in the ward. And it will be unfair for us to be accused of trying to disturb the opposition,” said Mandevu, adding that the campaign has been going according to plan with all villages having been covered fully through door-to-door campaign.

Kalakamati ward fell vacant following the death of Israel Samu sometime early August.