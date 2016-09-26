UB researcher develops Performance Management Model for Sports

“Performance management of sport organisations should be an issue of concern for the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture if Botswana is to realise any real benefits from its investments in sport.”

This was pointed out in a presentation by Lobone Lloyd Kasale at the European Association of Sport Managers Conference that was held last week in Warsaw, Poland.

Kasale who is currently studying for his PhD at Sterling University in Scotland, is a lecturer at the Department of Physical Education, Health and Recreation of the University of Botswana.

He developed a holistic theoretical model for performance management of National Sport Organisations that describes how the performance of national sport associations is affected by influences from both the external and internal environments.

The external influences are caused by the stakeholders that the national sport association interacts with in order to obtain resources.

These include the government, the BNSC, BNOC, international federations, continental federations, sponsors as well as the media.

Stakeholders exert pressure on the National Sport Associations to comply with their demands and this causes them to change their internal structures and functions.

The changes that are made by the National Sport Association then impact on their organisational performance.

Furthermore, the National Sport Association’s internal environment consists of the people and they include the board and the operational staff.

The boards of National Sport Associations are made up of volunteers who are voted into power by the general membership and are responsible to take charge of paid operational staff.

Therefore, the relationship between the board and the paid operational staff impacts on the performance of the National Sport Association.

Kasale’s model also points to the issue of measurement of organisational performance.

In measuring their performance, the National Sport Associations need to consider their inputs (resources) and the processes that they used to acquire the results.

The National Sport Associations must also consider the satisfaction of the stakeholders and the image that they project as a part of measuring their performance.

The model further describes the importance of how the actors within the organisation must learn from the performance management systems that they employ in order to improve their future performance.

At the conference the model was warmly received by the European scholars who noted its importance in contributing to knowledge in the subject of performance management among sport organisations.

Because previous work had been conducted on performance measurement as opposed to performance management of National Sport Organisations, the utility of the model was recognised.

Kasale further called on sport management researchers to look into how National Sport Associations respond to the external and internal pressures as well as how their responses impact on performance.

Kasale expressed gratitude to the University of Botswana for funding his research which is a part of his PhD studies at the University of Sterling in Scotland as well as for funding his trip to the European Association for Sport Managers 2016 Conference.

He further expressed gratitude to his study leaders and supervisors Dr Mathieu Winand and Professor Leigh Robinson for the guidance and support that they have provided throughout the development of the model.

Kasale also called on the Ministry of Youth Sport and Culture to recognise and use sport management research from the University of Botswana’s Department of Physical Education, Sport and Recreation in their policy development and implementation.

He further called on the Ministry to use the University of Botswana as a hub for sport management research in order to improve practice and the implementation of their programmes.