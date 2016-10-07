Two die, two raped on independence day’s eve

A fun filled build-up to the country’s Golden Jubilee ended tragically when two of three friends drowned while trying to swim across a river at Mawana cattle-post near Maun on Independence day’s eve.

It is alleged that the three men had been intoxicated when they decided to swim across at midnight and continue their drinking spree on the other side of the river.

The man who survived is said to have reported the incident to the police after noticing that his friends had not made it to the river bank.

When confirming the incident, Maun Police Station Commander, Motlhaba Steve Ramaabya, said they received a call reporting that two men had not make it to the river bank after trying to swim across.

Ramaabya explained that upon arriving at the scene with a rescue team, two male bodies were retrieved from the river.

He said the other deceased is aged 25 and hails from Maun whilst the other one is 29 years and is from Dukwi village.

It is alleged that when the bodies were found, one was holding down tightly on the other’s hands, suggesting that the other could not swim.

In yet another independence day’s eve incident, two women are said to have been raped by the same person at different times and places.

Ramaabya said one of the victims met her fate at Sakaumba farm in the midnight of 29th September where she had gone to entertain herself.

The other victim is said to have been raped at her house in the wee hours of Independence Day at Boro in Maun.

Ramaabya confirmed that their investigations have established that the two women had been raped by the same 24-year-old suspect who is in police custody.