Tshwaragano returns successfully

Tshwaragano Adventure Trust, with the aid of Letshego and a host of other sponsors, ended their Literacy Challenge this past Saturday.

The initiative, which saw seven cyclists embark on a ten day ride from Shakawe to Gaborone, sought to promote literacy in Botswana through the donation of books to primary schools along the way.

Having pushed their bodies to the limits of their capabilities, an exhausted Tshwaragano team entered the CBD and concluded their extensive journey at the Three Chiefs Monument.

Their arrival was applauded by a myriad of attendees such as the media, families and representatives of the Ministry of Health who had mobilized to witness the end of an utterly benevolent feat.

The Tshwaragano Adventure Trust comprises of a group of health enthusiasts who are galvanized to give back to the society.

They have previously scaled Mt Kilimanjaro and managed to reach the base camp of Mt Everest.

They have also seen it fit in the past to donate a sum of half a million to the Cancer Association of Botswana.

Speaking at the arrival ceremony, chairman of the trust – MahubeMpugwa, elucidated on the trust’s aims;

“Our organization is aimed at giving back to the community through health based expeditions. This has allowed us to realize our passion, and has also enabled us to individually represent our respective institutions especially in areas where we would ordinarily consider out of reach.”

The trust managed to donate books in Shakawe, Sepopa, Nokaneng, Sehithwa, Kuke, D’kar, Gantsi, Motokwe, Dutlwe and Letlhakeng. Approximately 7,000 books were donated.