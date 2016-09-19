Trash money

When people drink milk or juice and throw away the empty boxes, Segomotso Kanyama recycles them to make money.

The 54-year-old Serowe-born Kanyama makes sun hats and caps from the discarded boxes.

She recently won the Orange Unique Award at the Women’s Expo held in Francistown.

The award recognises a special woman among all the exhibitors who came up with an innovative product or service. Kanyama snatched the coveted prize and walked away P6 000 richer.

Speaking to Voice Money, Kanyama said she started the business as a hobby after she broke her waist in a terrible car accident and she could not work anymore.

She said in 2014 she bought a hat in a shop and she just got an idea of coming up with a similar product using juice boxes.

“One day I wore the hat I made of the boxes and went to the shopping mall and people were so fascinated about it. They started placing orders and then I introduced flat caps which are bought mostly by young people. My mother fell sick and I realized how important my business was because I used the profit to pay the taxi taking her to the hospital for the check up. Unfortunately she passed on,” said Kanyama.

She said her dream was to see the business grow and create employment opportunities for other people.

Kanyama thanked Gender Affairs and Orange Company for recognizing her potential and giving her the platform to showcase her products at the expo.

‘I never thought I would get an award for this business and now I have realized it will take me far. I urge other women to be creative, come up with new business ideas that will help them earn a living,” she added.

Kanyama said through the expo she was able to network with other women in business and share ideas of how best they could grow their businesses and be successful.

She said she has been hand sewing her products and will use the prize money to buy an electronic sewing machine in order to increase production.