The Josh is in town

Lizard Entertainment Club is the place to be this Friday to witness the performance of The Josh DJ from South Africa.

Talented and highly respected, 32-year-old Joshua Claassens is an experienced DJ who specialises in various genres of music for all types of events and occasions.

The Josh plays house music, especially commercial, soulful and electro house and is especially skilled at mixing hip-hop and kwaito.

He will perform alongside legendary duo DJ Bunz and DJ Dude.

This will be his fourth time appearing in Francistown, something he has pledged to attempt to do annually.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost P40.