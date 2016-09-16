The end is near

BMC consider shutting down Ftown plant Govt owe BMC P93 million

Despite reducing their labour force by up to 50 per cent in a desperate bid to cut costs, Botswana Meat Commission’s Francistown plant is still running at a loss.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Akolang Tombale revealed as much during an address to the northern region’s farmers at BMC Baruakgomo 2nd Pitso last Friday.

Such is the seriousness of the current predicament, Tombale even suggested the plant’s closure and that farmers sell their cattle direct to Lobatse instead.

Illustrating the extent of the problem, he explained that last year the Francistown abattoir was expected to slaughter 85 per cent of it’s cattle but only managed a 29.7 per cent ratio.

According to Tombale this was due to a low supply of cattle and the fact that many of the cows supplied did not meet the required quality.

The under-pressure CEO added that BMC management have taken the decision to reduce the plant’s daily slaughter total from 380 cows – a figure that was agreed on back in April – to 250.

“We expected the plant to be relisted to supply the EU market in April, which would have improved its financial position by 65 per cent,” revealed Tombale.

These recent woes for the Francistown plant are just the latest in a long-line of well-documented struggles that go back ten years now, as Tombale admitted, “We had wanted to close down in 2006 but the government advised us to continue operating the plant and reimbursed us for the losses every year.

P93 million is due from the government for 2014 and 2015 loses.”

The CEO noted that since 2006 the Francistown operation has incurred continuous losses, eroding BMC’s net assets and cash reserves.

The commission’s highest deficits were recorded in 2013 at a staggering P63 million and currently stand at P49 million, showing a slight reduction in losses.

As well as proposing the plant be shut down, Tombale also suggested that the Maun and Francistown branches be separated from the BMC group and operate solely under the government.

Both suggestions were met with mixed reactions by the listening farmers, who voiced concerns that the BMC would not cover their cattle transportation costs.

Commenting on the situation, Kenneth Makubate of Livestock Procurement explained that the poor quality of stock received by BMC remains a challenge.

He encouraged farmers to bring cattle ready for slaughter instead of taking them to feedlots first.

“Climatic conditions pose even greater challenges to sustain cattle supply to BMC. Poor quality of cattle with CDM of less than 200kg per carcass results in high cost of production whereas industry requires a minimum of 220kg. Sales of production has improved since May 2016 but started the year on a very low level due to unavailability of slaughter numbers,” highlighted a worried Makubate.