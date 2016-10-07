Tawana Land Board hit by illegal Squatters

Tawana Land Board officials have expressed concern over an influx of illegal squatters occupying land in the Maun area.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting at Maun Lodge last week, Board Chairperson, Kutjavetira Mauano said that they are now dealing with organised and informed squatters who have their own Chairperson at their squatting places.

He said that though the Tribal Land Act clearly states that any person who acquires or takes occupation of any tribal land without having an appropriate lease or certificate issued by the land board concerned shall be deemed guilty, the number of squatters continues to rise.

“The type of squatters are not like the ones we were dealing with in the past. They do not run away when they see us. They come and engage us through their chairperson and it is something we didn’t expect,” he said.

Mauano blamed some of the community leaders for having a hand in the rising number of illegal squatters.

“Some of our leaders in the community encourage squatters to develop their illegally occupied plots assuring them that they will eventually be allocated by the land board AND that is not good.”

Speakers from the floor put the blame on the lengthy duration taken to award applicants plots as the reason for the high number of squatters.

However they advised the board to act timely and remove squatters rather than waiting for years after their settlement and try to remove them.

Mauano pointed out that since 2014 they have recorded a total of 942 cases of squatters around Maun, excluding the 88 that was recorded in Seronga village.

Meanwhile Principal Attorney, Tobokani Chilume, complained of high number of unpaid lease agreements.

He said that the land board has over 4 000 lease agreement which are owed P51. 5 million. He said that concessions were the highest with P34, 447, 428 followed by general plots at P12 662 505 and Agricultural sector at P4 481 655.

He said that only P11.5 million has been collected while some companies do not show any effort of paying.

“We cannot let it go on and on, so we plead with our partners to pay up on time.”