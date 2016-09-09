Target 20 000 students stranded

Out of 148 Target 20 000 students who have been enrolled for a six month certificate course in Beauty Therapy and Hair Dressing at Gaborone International Professional Studies (GIPS), some students became stranded and failed to attend final examination practical on Tuesday.

Target 20 000 is the Ministry of Education and Skills Development’s five year strategy in which government aims to equip the youth at tertiary institutions with industry skills.

Some of the students interviewed told The Voice that they do not have any material and equipment for their projects and that they are required to buy it from their P1 400 allowance which they receive three times in six months.

For Nonofo Ndubiwe from Bobonong, the whole project is a joke of some sort.

“I do not know whether the problem is the school we have been enrolled into or what. We have not been taught anything so far. But we are about to sit for final practical examinations,” she said.

Students also revealed that they have run out of money to buy equipment for the final examinations.

Another target 20 000 student Thato Phang from Mmathethe said she often comes with her own makeup bag, and uses it on clients during practical lessons.

“We don’t even have enough basins and beds for massages,” she said.

Students lamented that they previously consulted the school management about their grievances.

The project was launched recently by Minister of Education, Unity Dow.

The students started a six months course on March 29 and are expected to complete on September 23rd.

The partners of the Target 20 000 project are Limkokwing University, Botho University, Ba isago University, New Era College, ABM university, GUC, EAT and Boitekanelo.

The Ministry of Education spokesperson, Oteng Mokowe, said the Ministry has since addressed the concerned students on the matter.

“I don’t know why they are taking the issue to the media,” he said before referring further inquiries to the Permanent Secretary responsible for the project, whose phone rang unanswered at press time.