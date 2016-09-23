Taken for a ride

Teachers fooled by a mentally challenged man from a ‘high office’

A middle aged mentally challenged man last week managed to fool authorities at Shangano Junior Secondary School in Sebina after storming the school and claiming to be an officer from a ‘high office’.

Authorities and teachers at the learning institution could not immediately realise that the man, whose identity cannot be revealed for legal reasons has a mental problem and for sometime followed his demands and orders.

Dressed in a simple Orlando Pirates T-Shirt, the man brought the learning process at the school to a total halt demanding that he be taken around the institute’s premises, as he was from the highest office which he could not specify.

When they later realised that they had been taken for fools, some agitated teachers were restrained from turning the mentally challenged man into a punching bag for having wasted their time and energy.

Confirming the incident, Superintended Jerry Halahala of Tutume Police Station said the man in question is an outpatient suffering from a mental illness.

According to Halahala, the parents of the mentally challenged man even produced the medical records ascertaining that he is a mental case.

Shangano Junior Secondary School (JSS) head, Mpho Dingalo declined to comment on the matter saying she does not have authority to speak to the media.