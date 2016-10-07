Stone-breakers break even

With the dark, stagnant cloud of unemployment looming large over much of the country, daring entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to unusual occupations in a bid to eek out a living.

Small businesses are sprouting up all around Gaborone as a number of industrious individuals, frustrated by the current lack of job opportunities, take their destinies firmly into their own hands.

One such unlikely enterprise is proving surprisingly successful.

Glistening with sweat as they toil in the relentless, unforgiving midday heat, 31-year-old Molepolole resident Oduetse Borumolano and his gang of stone-breakers are literally living off the land.

Using hammers and chisels, the small group break down large rocks into smaller bits, which they then collect together and sell.

It is backbreaking work with an eerie resemblance to prisoners carrying out forced manual labour.

However, these are free men and they are reasonably well paid for their endeavours.

Neatly displayed in small piles beside the road just opposite Riverwalk Mall, the stones are predominantly offered as household decorations and come in a variety of white, brown and pink colours.

The stones are transported to their selling place in wheelbarrows, a distance of about 300m from the location where they were originally found and broken down.

The stones are sold in small bags weighing around 25kg and cost between P100 – P150.

Lean and muscular, a testament to the physical effort that stone-breaking demands, Borumolano has been in the industry for almost two years now.

Through the money he receives from selling stones he is able to pay his rent and feed his family.

“I came here in 2015, finding other people already in the business.

It is better than doing nothing! I use a hammer to break down the stones and sell them in packages,” said Borumolano, his darkened complexion the result of countless hours spent working in the sun.

One of the men committed to the business is 33-year-old Rateemane Diphuphu from Tswapong district.

Diphuphu is confident that there is a decent future to be had from stone selling and is desperate for the little enterprise to grow.

“I depend on the business and would like to see it grow because lately I have been making profit,” he said, adding that the white stones are his best sellers.

Diphuphu revealed that all the stone-breakers currently sell for their own pockets.

However, there are plans to merge together, which would enable the men to save up for a small truck to transport the stones, allowing them to expand their business and sell their wares in more locations.

Heat exhaustion is not the only danger the stone-breakers face, as Diphuphu notes, saying, “It is risky to break down the stones.

The job requires safety and protective clothing such as overalls, goggles and cotton gloves of which we cannot afford to buy.”

Indeed the challenges do not stop there.

Once the stones are broken down and ready for sale, the sellers have to endure the haggling of customers intent on negotiating a reduced price.

Despite all this, John Mashame, 48, from Pandamatenge stressed that the rewards are often worth the struggle.

“I make around P5, 000 in a month. I have grown decorative plants as well to supplement the income I make out of selling stones,” he said, with the satisfied smile of a hard-working man thriving in a physically demanding vocation.