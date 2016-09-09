Stanbic Sponsors Bond Market Conference

Stanbic Bank Botswana, in a bid to support greater growth of the bond markets, will sponsor the inaugural Bond Market Conference to be held on 6th October 2016.

Stanbic Bank will serve as the Diamond Sponsor for the highly anticipated event.

The first of its kind conference is the birth child of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Botswana Bond Market Association (BBMA), with a view towards bringing together relevant stakeholders to engage in discussions around developing and nourishing the bond markets.

Stanbic Bank Botswana Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, Sheperd Aisam, who will serve as one of the Chairs of the Conference, said of the event:

“We are honoured to come on board as the Diamond sponsor for such a prestigious and meaningful platform as this. Our excellent business pedigree in lead arranging, book running and trading of Bonds in secondary market saw it only natural for a partnership with the BSE and BBMA. Our involvement is buttressed by a strong and growing Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) franchise which continues to play a pivotal role in the advancement of the local bond market”.

Amongst some of the topical issues to be addressed during the conference are: the building blocks of a robust bond market, opportunities for infrastructure funding through the bond market, promoting an efficient regulatory environment, efficiency and liquidity of the secondary market, and developing the repo market.