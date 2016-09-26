Spin city returns

After its demise three years ago, the extreme sport of car spinning has once again resurrected and continues to draw crowds across the country.

In observance of this milestone, event pioneers and leaders- Spin-city Botswana, will this weekend celebrate their first year of operation by giving back to their fans.

This will be done through a blockbuster event dubbed Spincity Birthday bash.

Under the theme ‘Bringing back the Legends’ the event will be bringing back the first international spinners ever to grace Botswana.

This is meant to remember the origins of the sport with the spinning legends.

The likes of Turbo-Charge, Eric Maswaya, commonly known as Mr 360, Sunesh of Speed and Sound Army fame, Mr Carls, Magiya Brothers and Sexton aka ‘The General’.

“We are talking major throw backs here, when these men meet in one place, hell will break loose, guaranteed because this is a show hosted 5 years back in time.

On 8th October 2016, all roads will lead to Fairgrounds rear parking space popularly known as Spin City Palace, which will be the hub of car spinning action once again.

Eight (8) local spinners will be fighting it out in now the fierce battle of the Botswana Motorsport Spinning Championship that is coming to an end,” revealed the brand manager Morongwa Mmutle.

She outlined that local teams are Team Grave Yard, Team BW Spin Masters, Team Block 8, Team Abashwe and Team Sheriff.

Mmutle added that apart from the legendary spinners, they have a special appearance by the self proclaimed King of Ben 10 spinners named Austin from Team Austin.

He will be holding his own against a group of seasoned and well experienced legendary spinners, adding that Ben 10’s younger brother and crew member Panjaro, will be there in support of Austin Power.

She said the team was only invited to make sure that young generation fans still have something to look forward to.

Mmutle said the crews guaranteed Batswana a show to remember as per mandated by Spincity Motor Events Management.

“The adrenaline pumping action kicks off from 10 am till 6pm. P100 is advance bought through Computicket outlets or P150 at the gate. P200 is for VIP Seating. Above all this, Spin-city under the auspices of the office of the Brand Manager, is taking a new direction with the sport. Later this year we will be hosting the 1st Annual Spincity Gala Awards” to bring dignity to the sport.”