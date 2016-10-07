Son’s suicide shocks family

Last Saturday a family from Mmathethe village had the grim task of having to identify their only son’s lifeless body as it hung limply from a tree.

Early indications are that Meshack Motswakwa, 26, killed himself, leaving behind a barely legible suicide note hastily scribbled in charcoal.

Speaking to The Voice as he struggles to come to terms with his beloved son’s sudden death, the deceased’s 49-year-old father, Kealeboga Motswakwa, grieved that Meshack had gone too soon.

“He once told me that we were failing to care for him as his parents, which he said caused him suffering,” revealed Kealeboga, fighting back the tears that threatened to overwhelm his frail body.

Numb with shock, the stunned father said his son had appeared happy and content on the morning of the day he died.

However, later that fateful day, police officers entered Kealeboga’s yard bearing bad news.

In an attempt to keep him calm, officers told Kaeleboga they required his assistance in identifying a cow trapped in the bush.

Sadly there was no trapped cow and instead he was taken to where his dead son hung from a tree.

“I thought he would be the one to bury me, now he is gone,” sobbed the devastated father.

Another grieving relative, the deceased’s 59-year-old uncle, Mosimanewapula Motswakwa said that Meshack had recently complained of migraines but seemed to be dealing with them.

“I am still shocked and hurt, I never thought Meshack would commit suicide! The charcoal note is blurry and the police took it away,” he said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Mogomotsi Kwapa confirmed investigations into the incident were currently on-going.