Senseless murder

Man kills, buries girlfriend

Gruesome details of how a man allegedly killed and buried his girlfriend were last week revealed in court as the suspected killer was denied bail when he appeared before Lobatse Magistrate court.

Basimane ‘16’ Ntlale from Magotlhwane village, who is facing a murder charge and two cases of assault allegedly, buried his lover’s body at Marokwe farms after the supposed gruesome act.

After accomplishing his mission he then reported that his girlfriend Kelebogile Motswakwa, 34 had gone missing.

Ntlale, 35, is suspected to have committed the gruesome murder by smashing his girlfriend against the wall until she sustained a fractured skull.

The two were cohabiting at Mogotlhwane village.

Before the murder, he had five pending cases of assault and unlawful wounding before Woodhall police for assaulting his girlfriend.

At the court appearance before Magistrate Mareledi Dipate, it was revealed that Ntlale reported the missing person case on July 6 before fleeing to South Africa where he was later arrested after entering that country through an undesignated point.

After through investigations and search, the police discovered Motswakwa’s decomposed body buried inside a stream at Marokwe farms.

When opposing the bail application, Investigating Officer Detective Constable Boitshoko Ramontso said it took the police 16 days to nab the suspect as he had fled to South Africa.

He said the suspect should not be granted bail as he deliberately murdered his girlfriend and lied to the police that she had gone missing.

When given a chance to speak, Ntlale pleaded with the court to grant him bail so he can go and collect his money from one of his debtors.

He also described how uninhabitable it was inside prison cells.

“Your honour, it is crowded and unhealthy inside, I am troubled by lice,” said Ntlale.

His plea however fell on deaf ears as he was remanded in custody. The case continues on September 28.