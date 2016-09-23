SCB Redefines Banking In Bots

Standard Chartered Bank recently gave clients the opportunity to experience their world-class digital banking platforms.

This follows the launch of their mobile app, SC Mobile, in 8 African markets earlier this year.

The unified mobile and online banking platform gives clients a consistent, global-standard experience across multiple devices.

According to Standard Chartered, this means customers will be able to use their laptops, tablets or mobile phones, to bank conveniently from any location.

The bank’s Head of Retail, Pedzani Tafa firmly believes that Africa is ready for mobile banking, saying, “Mobile banking has massive demand in Africa and we want to meet our clients’ needs for easy banking and greater convenience.

The launch of our new mobile and online banking reinforces our commitment of bringing industry-leading digital banking to our clients here and improving the client experience.”

The SC Mobile launch included an online banking revamp, enhancing user experience with improved navigation and user-friendly interfaces on the bank’s website.

The app and the website work together seamlessly, offering customers a unified digital banking experience retained within robust security features.

Notably, SC Mobile offers clients the ability to conduct both local and international transfers from within the app.

The revamp also comes with an expanded list of utility companies, transport companies, cable TV and internet providers, ensuring clients can conveniently pay for their everyday needs.

Set to be released during its planned October update, SC Mobile will offer touch ID login, fingerprint authentication technology and self-service wealth management tools.

Clients will be able to set up their investment profiles online by answering a series of questions on their financial positions, investment objectives and risk profiles. Once this is completed, customers will gain access to Standard Chartered Bank investment products best suited to their profile.

Additionally, international investment and finance media leader, Global Finance, has named the World’s Best Digital Banks in the Middle East & Africa for 2016.

Standard Chartered Bank won the prestigious award for Botswana, an accolade the bank is proud to have received.

The launch is instrumental in Standard Chartered’s strategy of using digital technology to deliver the future of banking to clients in Africa, after last year’s announcement that they would invest $1.5bn in technology globally over a period of three years.