Rollers happy again

It seems like ‘The Happy People Are Happy Again’ as one of Botswana’s most celebrated soccer clubs, Township Rollers, continues to attract more sponsors.

After a long tussle over who should be crowned the 2015/16 Premiership champions, Botswana Football Association (BFA) recently issued a letter confirming Rollers’ championship.

“We write to formally notify you that following your withdrawal of your appeal from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week Thursday 15th September 2016 and the play-off match between Township Rollers and Mochudi Centre Chiefs played on Thursday 11th August 2016; which match was won 5-1 by Township Rollers, we hereby confirm that Township Rollers are the 2015/2016 beMobile Premiership Champions.”

Just over the weekend one of Rollers’ key sponsors from last season, Liberty Life Botswana, revealed that they will continue to sponsor ‘Popa’ in the Premiership season of 2016/17.

Liberty revealed this, at Molapo Stanbic Bank Piazza when Rollers launched its sponsors for the new season, and its new kit.

Managing Director of Liberty Life, Lulu Rasebotsa, said they were happy to continue sponsoring ‘the blues’.

She revealed that Liberty has been sponsoring Rollers since 2013, and that this year they are sponsoring the club to the tune of P375, 000.00.

Rasebotsa added that card carrying members of the club will also benefit from some of the products offered by the company.

“We are always looking to align our brand with clubs that do well in society and that show growth. Rollers as a club has grown tremendously over the years and the club has brought together people from across different classes, religion and cultures and Liberty too continues to do the same. I have every belief that Township Rollers will do well in the upcoming season just as it did in the last, securing the title of the 2015/16 BeMobile Premiership Champions,” said Rasebotsa.

For his part newly endorsed Rollers President, Jagdish Shah, outlined that the outstanding performances of the team over the pre-season friendly fixtures, are a clear indication that the boys have embraced the technical team’s coaching style.

He said that there was no doubt that the team is ready for the kick-start of the Premiership season 2016/17.

“We have secured sponsorships to a tune of P 2.5 million from different sponsors this season. Simply without the support of the sponsors, it would not be possible to field our team. Though our team faced different challenges last season, especially off the pitch such as court cases, our continued winning of sponsorship deals is an indication that Rollers is a big brand that people believe in and trust,” said Shah.

Other sponsors for the team include, Stanbic Bank who are the major sponsors, Umbro, JB Sports, Shield and Jack’s Gym among others.

The sponsorships were announced at the annual season launch where Rollers also paraded new signings and a new 48-seater luxury bus equipped with an air-conditioning, two television sets and an entertainment system.