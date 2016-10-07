The rise and controversies of hip hop gospel

The sudden emergence and rapid rise of hip-hop gospel music in Botswana has led to a wave of local artists joining the exciting genre to showcase their musical prowess.

The unlikely genre has sparked controversy due to its deep-rooted links with pagans, who were notorious for denying the existence of Christ.

Indeed, some Christians hold the view that rap music, because of what it inherently communicates, is incompatible with the Christian Gospel.

Conventional wisdom would suggest they have a point!

Tattoos, piercings, gold teeth, lawlessness, gang related outfits and blasphemous lyrical content are all synonymous with hip-hop music.

However, despite these negative undertones an increasing number of gospel artists around the globe have embraced the genre, which has been warmly received in Botswana, especially by the Pentecostal and charismatic churches.

One of the genre’s brightest young stars, Kagiso ‘Cygnas’ Kelentse confirmed that many Christian rappers are infiltrating the industry with enthusiasm, creativity and energy.

He did, however, admit that there is need for improvement in the music to bring better quality to their fans.

Cygnas’ colourful story makes for interesting reading.

In 2012, he found Christianity, renouncing his former life of using and selling drugs, partying, buying prostitutes and stealing.

More recently he began mentoring young writers in the art of song composition and writing.

The reformed rapper is passionate about changing and making a difference to people’s lives through his music.

“I’m not against people hating or not connecting with Gospel music portrayed in this manner. What I’m against is that people are limiting the gospel to traditions and culture and they are also rigid,” he explained.

The determined performer criticised the media for their continued lack of coverage and suggested that some of the mainstream Christian community were struggling to accept this new form of music.

One of the genre’s biggest fans, Thabiso Masilo, believes rap gospel bridges the gap for the young believers who live an urban lifestyle and yet happen to be Christians.

He further explained that the aim is not to soften Christianity to fit everyone but rather to create a platform for gifted rappers who want to share their Christian faith artistically.

Masilo encouraged Christian rappers to use their God given talents, maintain their standards and portray their beliefs clearly.

These Gospel rappers view their music as divinely ordained, and believe their lyrics are a manifestation of the Holy Spirit speaking through them.

According to Kabo Katse, who is popularly known as Mo’krsre and is part of the group, X-calibre, his aim is to ‘bring hope to the hopeless’.

He also intends to draw people to Christ Jesus, helping them come to a full understanding of who He is and what He is all about.

X-calibre’s most famous hits include ‘Ja Monate’ and ‘Tobetsa’ from their first album.

The group also includes the talented Mr Malcom. Other rappers in the emerging industry to look out for are Ceasar Motsoako, Mass Bokamoso and Fairhope.