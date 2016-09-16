Richard’s in trouble

BNFYL leader to appear before DC

Botswana National Front (BNF) Youth League President, Khumoekae Richard, will appear before the National Assembly Disciplinary Committee today (Friday).

The fiery, charismatic BNFYL leader stands accused of illegal political activism while employed under the Public Service Act (PSA) and if found guilty he could potentially lose his job as a constituency officer.

The disciplinary hearing comes despite Richard’s desperate attempts to stop the proceedings with an urgent application to Gaborone High Court.

However the application was dismissed, leaving Richard to face his fate today.

Despite the setback, the youth leader still has the unwavering support of his allies, who have vowed to stand by their man in his quest for what they termed ‘social justice’.

During his address to the media this week, BNFYL Secretary General, Osenotse Mabote, said they believe Richard is being skilfully and conveniently victimised for being an ‘unrelenting thorn in the flesh of the ailing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) regime’.

Mabote believes his president is a towering young figure with an enormous influence on the youth population of Botswana, adding that he is a beacon of hope and inspiration to many.

“We know that the executive, the cabinet of this country will not rest until they destroy the BNF fire brand, as he makes headlines in their caucuses and parliamentary submissions,” scoffed Mabote angrily.

The Secretary General insists Richard is being unfairly treated, saying, “This is an issue of double standards because there are many constituency officers from the ruling party who are very active in politics and which the biased, partisan speakership of the national assembly turns a blind eye at.”

He claimed that a well-known constituency officer at the Kweneng BDP Regional Congress was the campaigning manager for one of the Chairperson candidates who went on to win the election.

He further said there are other related cases, citing Mahalapye East and West and Nkange as further examples.

Meanwhile, Richard fears his fate might have already been decided. He said the disciplinary hearing is only meant to take his rights away, describing the disciplinary hearing as ‘just a formality’.