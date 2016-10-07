Remember the time

Ngamianders celebrate BOT50 with pride

Mention driving up north in the 90s and you are sure to spark memories of an adventure story or two from those who took those treacherous journeys.

Ngamiland district was not referred to as “far flung” parts of Botswana for nothing.

In the deep sands vehicles swayed in slow motion from side to side for hours in the roasting sun and chilly nights to reach various destinations in the district.

It was not uncommon to cover a distance 120 kilometers’ in seven hours.

There were no tarred roads then and nature was unadulterated!

Last week as part of BOT 50 celebrations, one of the elders in a small little village of at Chanoga outside Maun took a trip down memory lane to tell the story of the land from then to now.

A proud tribesman, Phenyo Mohumanegi recounted intense memories of when the union jack came down slowly and the blue black and white flag was elevated high at the sound of endless ululations and a huge applause followed by a sweet reverberation melody of the national anthem ‘ Fatshe leno la Rona’.

“I could feel in my spirit that a vast change was about to hit our beautiful country,” said Phenyo Mohumanegi as he animatedly told the independence story to the Chanoga community who came in large numbers to celebrate Botswana’s golden jubilee. “ I was 17 years old then and in standard 7,” he said

When it was his turn to speak, the Deputy Chairman of Agricultural Resources Board for Chobe and Ngamiland, John Ben, portrayed September 1966 as an enormous revolve event for Botswana.

The former Council Chairman stood up and smiled before he uttered these words.

“We made it ourselves; we did not inherit anything like other developed countries surrounding us did and that is why we stand as a developed, proud and united nation today.”

Ben went on to explain that while neighboring countries like Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia, inherited some kind of infrastructure development from colonial masters, Botswana inherited nothing but dusty roads.

“What is encouraging though is that we are now neck and neck with these developed countries yet we built ours from scratch,” Ben said, eliciting a thunderous applause from the excited audience.

Beaming with pride, Ben went on to paint a picture of countries coming in to benchmark development initiatives, noting that villages in other countries do not have health facilities, electricity, water and schools whereas in Botswana its contrary to that.

Remembering, Maun, the place of reeds, Ben pointed out that it was born in 1904, the same year his mother was born and when he was born in 1941 there were a few schools, one dispensary in the whole District, with no roads whilst hunting and gathering was the main source of life.

However, the 75 year old, believes science and technology should now be enforced fully for the economy to thrive.

The issue of inclusion of other languages in the school syllabus should also be tackled Ben said, adding that different ethnic groups and languages in this country needed to be recognized for diversity and sustainable and comprehensive nation building.

In conclusion Ben said if he were to rate Botswana’s success 50 years after independence he would give it 90%.