Re Batswana music ensemble concert

The Re Batswana Ensemble is a colourful, spirited showcase of traditional, folk, Afro Jazz and modern music of Botswana presented in an enchanting musical.

The ensemble is collectively led by Lister Boleseng (Music director), the song bird Nnunu Ramogotsi, the legendary Ndingo Johwa and the ever cheerful Lekofi Sejeso, backed by Chedza Majwabe as the backing Singer, Sakkie Nonong as the bassist, Andrew Chinganga on the saxophone, Kopano Mantswe on percussions and last but not least Leroy Nyoni on the Drums.

Audiences are transported firstly to ancient Tswana times through Accapella traditional songs, accompanied by clapping and dance, culminating in present day contemporary compositions that honour culturally inspired rhythms and expressions.

The origin of this music and cultural exchange tour program began in 2011 when the Producer, Soares Katumbela (Streethorn Director), recognized the need and value in promoting local musicians abroad.

Last year the band completed a successful tour of Sweden and Switzerland where they represented Batswana music and culture.

The success of this tour has awarded ReBatswana Music Ensemble another opportunity in China, Sweden and Germany where they are booked to perform during the celebration of the Botswana’s 50th Independence Day.

As they prepare for the big tour RBME will be engaged in a number of performances to build momentum, share their journey with their country folk and raise funds for their mission.

Among these performances were the Gaborone International Music and Cultural Week on the 27th August, Rbme also took part at the Dr. Kim’s Memorial Charity golf tournament which was in Selebi Phikwe on the 30th July 2016.

Rbme facilitated the donations to charitable organisations along with the Soprano Bikers and Letsatsi Renewable energy (Pty) Ltd.

Rbme members interacted and took photos with the charitable organisations. The concert was in the evening at Selebi Phikwe Golf Club.

Rbme will perform at its farewell concert in Gaborone at Masa Square Hotel on the 17th September 2016.

VENUE: MASA SQUARE HOTEL

DATE: SATURDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER 2016

TIME: 7PM TO MIDNIGHT

ADMISSION: P250.00 (Snacks inclusive)

Tickets are available at Streethorn Music Café in Molapo Crossing mall or call 75544209/76937422. The farewell concert will feature Ensemble and the Streethorn DJs.

DJ SK (Dumafm jazz presenter) and DJ Milton who will play Jazz before the Ensemble’s performance and oldies music after their performance.

The Ensemble members CD’s will be available for sale as well as autographs and photoshoots.

REBATSWANA MUSIC ENSEMBLE SPONSORS