Rasesa social picnic beckons

The first edition of the Rasesa Social Picnic, an out of town picnic experience to be held at Masa Gardens, a natural venue boasting vibrant, scenic greenery, is set for Saturday the first of October.

The family-orientated event, which organisers hope will become an annual occasion, will see people sitting on lush green grass, surrounded by sweet-smelling, colourful flowers and vibing to the best music.

According to organiser, DJ Bakisto, all people are required to do is bring their camp chairs and picnic blankets, and then relax and have some fun under the sun.

“This event is tailored for the whole family. We will have a kids’ corner with jumping castles, a clown, candyfloss, ice cream and kiddies foods. Adults can look forward to our cocktail bars, food stalls, pool table, table-tennis tables and great music from Giggs Superstar of Soul Candi (SA) and the finest DJs our country has to offer, the likes of Ricky Lamar, DJ Izzy, DJ Root, Mchovas Finest, DJ Anthem, DJ Bakito and Casper The DJ,” he told Big Weeked.