Lobatse hosts first ever sports festival

The inaugural Lobatse Sports Festival billed for October 8th is expected to provide a renewed vibe for the sleepy town as local and international athletes come together for the sporting event.

The first ever sports festival of its kind to be held in the country, the ‘Lobatse Sports Fest’, will take place at various indoor and outdoor venues of Lobatse Sports Complex.

The feat will see codes from a wide spectrum of sports, including a 6-hour aerobathon, 90 kilometers cycling, 4 hour boot camp experience, weight lifting, bikers and 10 and 23 km marathon respectively.

The organizer of the event Shima ‘Shakes’ Ranna of Shakes Gym has promised a spectacular feast which is expected to become a seminal date the country’s entertainment calendar.

“We are thrilled to host the event of this magnitude and most importantly convey fitness and health information to Batswana,” he said.

Ranna has implored the masses to take advantage of this event so that they can have the opportunity to learn about different sport codes and health information.

Participants will be given free sport wear, refreshment and the day’s programme will include a diversity of entertainment activities.

Ranna further stressed that the fest will be open to not only Lobatse residents but all fitness enthusiasts from across the country.

More than 600 participants are expected to grace the event. There will also be sports and fitness talks.

Ranna confirmed that they have partnered with the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture who are also the event sponsors as part of the ministry endeavor to encourage Batswana to develop a positive attitude towards healthy living and fitness.

According to Ranna, Participants will also have the opportunity to network with other sports and fitness enthusiasts.

The aerobathon attracts a participation fee of P300 and registration will start on the day from as early as 0600am.