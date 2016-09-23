Performing arts on course

Legendary performer, Socca Moruakgomo, is on course with his ambitious latest project to embrace all genres of performing arts, including, amongst others, music, dance, drama and poetry.

For the last six months Moruakgomo has been working tirelessly with school youths from various secondary schools on a number of productions.

Currently the group are fine-tuning a musical play condemning ritual killings. Recently the talented ensemble, led by the “Wena” hit maker, performed before Ministers Thapelo Olopeng, Unity Dow and Philip Mkgalemele.

The impressed trio were unanimous in their praise for what they witnessed.

However, though the Ministry of Education, Skills and Development have committed to assist the students with allowances, they still face challenges.

“We do not have uniforms and no sponsors, but we are not letting that get in our way. I am glad these students are committed and love what they are doing. A musical is not an easy thing to put together but they have grown over the last months. I can’t wait to see them on set this weekend at Mantlwaneng,” an excited Moruakgomo told Big Weekend.