Overthrust host Appreciation Festival

After completing a successful European tour where they performed to a full house in Germany and Switzerland, Overthrust , a rock outfit, will this Saturday host an appreciation festival at Stanbic Bank Piazza at Molapo Crossing in Gaborone.

According to one of the band member,s Tshomarelo Mosaka, the event is meant to show appreciation for the support they got from their supporters and Batswana in general.

“You know rock music does not have that much following here but the support we have been getting even from people who do not follow our music is awesome. Our fan base has grown very much.”

Mosaka said that their tour, which started on July 31st and lasted until August, 21st, this year, gave them the much needed publicity as some promotional companies have started to enquire about them.

“We have received invitations from USA, Poland, UK, Italy and Germany again.”

In Germany, Mosaka said that they performed in Wacken, Karlsruhe and Hamburg while in Switzerland they performed in Zurich.

“In all our shows we could feel the love and support of Batswana back home and we decided to do something for our people here hence this show.”

070He said that the Saturday Show will be filmed by Red bull Television from United States of America.

Playing alongside the Gantsi based group will be established local bands such as Skinflint, Alive N Bolder, Dust N Fire and Raven in Flesh. P50 will get you in and drinks will be on sale inside.