OTC set to light up Gabs

Wednesday the 28th of September promises to be one of Gaborone’s most electric nights of the month when the Orange Togetherness Celebrations Tour finally comes to the capital city.

Stanbic Bank Piazza at Molapo Crossing will host the star-studded event, which will unite two of the biggest musical queens of the moment.

South African superstar Babes Wodumo, of ‘WOLOLO’ fame, and Botswana’s very own Mokgoro 05 are expected to rock the night away with their distinctive, energetic and immensely popular brands of music.

Recently engaged, Wodumo is the current ‘IT’ girl of South African music. Signed under Durban’s Afrotainment record label, her song WOLOLO is currently dominating the airwaves, not only in South Africa but also in Botswana.

However, she will have to share the limelight with local girl Mokgoro 05, who is already a household name in the country thanks to her ‘Hlomela’ dance.

The dance has taken nightclubs across the country by storm, with excited revellers thronging to the dance floor to imitate the saucy moves whenever the song is played.

Expressing his delight as he revealed Wodumo would be headlining the event, Orange’s PR and Foundation Manager, Boga Chilinde-Masebu said, “We are proud to be the first company to bring Babes Wodumo to our local shores. Coupled with our local artists and a surprise act, city revellers can be sure of a massive, unique show to kick-start the Independence celebrations.”

Also billed to thrill the crowd on the action-packed night are our very own Dramaboi, T.H.A.B.O and Mapetla, BK Proctor, BanT, SCAR, Amantle Brown, DJ Kuchi, DJ Gouveia and Mr O, to name but a few.

MCs for the night include the German Twins, Loungo aka King B, Dollar Mac and Lehenza.

Over the past few months the popular nationwide Orange Togetherness Celebrations music tour has partied with Batswana in Maun, Palapye, Tsabong and most recently Jwaneng.

The tour is one of the key initiatives that Orange are embarking on in a bid to nurture local music talent, as well as to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence.

Tickets for the event are being sold in advance for P150 double ticket, whilst P250 gets you a VIP ticket.

Tickets can also be purchased at the gate and cost P100.