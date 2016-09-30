Off the hook

Sex buying pastor cleared of rape charges

He tried to buy sex on credit and ended up in court defending himself against allegations of rape.

This week Pastor Charles Tembo of The Enlightened Christian in Gathering (ECG) which was founded by controversial Shepherd Bushiri, breathed a sigh of relief when Francistown magistrate court discharged and acquitted him.

It turned out that Tembo’ s accuser, Kago Botlhoko withdrew the case she had lodged against the 39 -year -old pastor following a P1000 deposit made into her account, court proceedings have revealed.

Initially, Tembo was charged with two counts of rape and unlawfully entering Botswana through an ungazetted point.

The pastor however pleaded guilty to entering the country illegally but argued that Botlhoko only cried rape because he had failed to pay for the sex.

“The intercourse with Botlhoko was consensual, she demanded money after sex and I did not have it at that time. My failure to pay on time is the only reason making her to falsely implicate me for rape. We had arranged to have sex; she honoured our appointment and came to my house in Selepa. This whole situation is about money,” Tembo said in court.

In the middle of trial, 21-year-old Botlhoko from Kgaphamadi arrived in court to withdraw charges because Tembo’s friend had deposited P1000 into her account.

Prosecutor, Inspector Lekang Tshepho said Botlhoko was likely face charges of giving false information to a person employed in the public office.

Magistrate Kaviro Kapeko remanded Tembo in custody for entering the country illegally and for working without a work permit.

The matter was adjourned to October 10th for facts reading.