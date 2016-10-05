Nothing worth celebrating

Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) President Khumoekae Richard says while there is so much hype about Bot50, there is nothing really worth celebrating.

“Let’s go and eat seswaa and dance hlomela. After our digestive systems have taken care of the food and drinks, we will know the following day when reality has hit us that there is nothing to celebrate. We will be going back to our normal poverty stricken lives,” said Richard.

According to Richard, the BDP led government despises other languages despite the existence of a multi-ethnic groups and cultural diversity.

“We hate the so-called minority groups, what a tragedy hence we celebrate in protest. As the BNFYL, we advocate for communities to use their own language and to preserve the best of their culture heritage. And right now the education sector is on its deathbed it is sick and wallowing in the intensive care unit and needs urgent cure,” said Richard.

‘Motsabakedi’ as the youthful leader is popularly known, further took a swipe at the government over the collapse of the agricultural sector, describing it as a failed economic diversification drive.

He wondered what’s there to celebrate while Botswana remains a destitute of South Africa as the country imports tooth picks, tomatoes and spinach.

He noted that the BDP has presided over the total collapse of arable farming, adding that the agricultural sector has slowly but surely collapsed since the country gained independence.

“So what are we celebrating, where is irrigated agriculture, what happened to agro-business, where is food security, where is food sufficiency? The youth of Botswana have become modern slaves of the current regime despite forming a huge portion of our society. We are victims of exploitation, manipulation and economic disparity. Youth are told by exploiters to volunteer with first class degrees!” Richard quizzed.