Northern arts awards registration extended

Registration for the second annual Northern Arts Awards registration, which was originally scheduled to end on the 30th of September, has been extended to the 20th of October.

According to the awards chairperson, Ontiretse Bakaile, the extension was decided upon when it became obvious that most people were caught up with the build-up to the country’s recent independence celebrations.

The awards are meant to recognise artists for their contributions to the arts, both regionally and nationally. Bakaile noted that, after the success of last year’s event, this year’s awards would include a number of new categories.

He believes the prestigious event will also motivate artists to strive for similar success and recognition in the future.

The chairperson called on northern artists to register in large numbers, so that they do not miss the opportunity to shine.