Ngurungu drool over lovers

Fireworks expected as underdogs battle for early points

The long awaited 2016/17 BTC Premiership fixtures continue tomorrow (Saturday), but as the new season’s excitement beckons, minnows Green Lovers will not be showing much affection for Sankoyo Bush Bucks when the two league underdogs meet at Serowe Sports Complex.

The two did not have a good period in the past season as they struggled and were always outside the top eight box.

With supporters having missed some competitive action during the off-season period, a bumper crowd is expected at Serowe sports complex as both sets of fans look to push their clubs for the early points.

The two teams did not do well during the transfer widow except for Ngurungu, as the Maun based team is called, who managed to retain some of its key players.

Some of the players that took Ngurungu from the dusty First Division are now back having returned from different Premier League clubs that had recruited them.

The arrival of Ngurungu’s former Captain Modiredi Matengu from the 2015/16 Champions Township Rollers will be a major boost for the visitors.

Matengu has been Ngurungu’s pillar until a move to Rollers where he was relegated to the bench for most of the season.

At Sankoyo he did not only defend but also scored crucial goals.

Another Ngurungu prodigal son, Wabuya Aebe, who will be making a come-back from Orapa United is a talented workhorse who is expected to provide the much needed motivation for his team over the weekend.

With coach Dragojlo Stanojlovic’s work permit yet to be issued, the Maun team will rely on their Assistant Coach, Gadimang Tiiso to guide the boys to victory.

Sankoyo’s Spokesperson Phemelo Saleshando promised fireworks.

He told Voice Sport that his team was well prepared and that they will be aiming for maximum points.

“All our players are there and our preparations for the game are fine. We cannot afford to lose points at this stage; we have to win to build the momentum,” he said and urged supporters to rally behind their team.

Meanwhile the hosting team’s personnel could not be reached.

It will be seen if the Green Marine’s men such as Othusitse Tamapo and Batshani Mafika will rise to the occasion and give the Serowe team maximum points.

The game kicks off at 1530.