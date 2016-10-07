Murder suspect’s bail set at P20, 000

A former security guard from Francistown, implicated in the murder of his former girlfriend, saw his freedom slip away from him when his bail was set at P20, 000.

Letlhogile Lenkokame, who faces a further charge of threatening to kill a different lover, was also ordered to produce two sureties to the sum of P15, 000 each.

They were requirements that the accused murderer could not meet, shaking his head and laughing in apparent disbelief as he realised he was going back to prison.

According to the state, on the night of 7 June this year, Lenkokame allegedly ordered his lover, Tshegofatso Mokgosi, to find a rope so that he could tie her up and then have sex with her.

The former guard supposedly told Mokgosi that he would kill her after they had intercourse before committing suicide himself.

On the same night the suspect is further alleged to have used an electric leaser to shock his girlfriend, leaving her with burns on the left side of her chest.

These allegations came when Lenkokame was out on bail for the suspected murder of his former girlfriend back in 2014.

Meanwhile, trial dates for the charges of threat to kill and assault causing bodily harm have been set for the 14th and 15th of November.