Mothers urged to protect the girl child

A Francistown magistrate recently launched a scathing attack on mothers who are not in good books with their own daughters saying most of the girls are suffering with nobody to provide refuge for them.

Francistown Senior Magistrate, Dumisani Basupi, expressed his disappointment when convicting 30-year-old Mmoloki Mosinyi of Area G location on a single count of having sexual intercourse with his own cousin.

The Magistrate said he was satisfied that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that on November 1 2013, Mosinyi indulged in a sexual intercourse with his 13-year-old cousin sister, who according to the law, cannot consent to any sex act.

Basupi told a stunned court gallery that mothers and daughters ought to be friends in order to ease communication on matters that affect the children’s livelihoods.

But in this scenario, Basupi said it was the mother who did not want to be her daughter’s friend with nothing having gotten in their way.

According to the presiding officer, the mother was not willing to be closer to her daughter for reasons best known to her.

During trial, the victimized Standard 7 student told the court that Mosinyi could use every opportunity he got to appease his sexual desires with her whenever he comes from smoking marijuana.

According to the sexually abused girl, the sexual assault perpetrated on her by her own cousin did not happen once, twice or thrice but on countless occasions and she could not narrate her ordeal to her mother.

“I and my mother are not the best of friends. And I could not discuss my ordeal with my mother lest I was to be accused of trying to bring instability within the family. There is always hostility between me and my mother,” the girl told the court.

Basupi said the failure by mothers to be friends with their girl children has contributed immensely to the rise in the cases of girls being abused by gullible men both from within and outside the family set up.

“Mothers need to change their attitudes and protect the girl child,” quipped the magistrate.