MoESD concerned over school violence

Following last week’s incident in which a Form 3 student stabbed another on the face with a knife at Maikano Junior School, Ministry of Education and Skills Development has expressed concern over rising incidents of school violence.

Speaking to The Voice, MoESD Deputy Permanent Secretary- Simon Coles, said incidents of knife attacks within schools were alarming.

“We have registered a number of cases whereby students carry knifes to schools,” he said.

Coles also said parents needed to take responsibility for proper upbringing of their children and ensure that they desist from violence.

Last Thursday teaching activities were interrupted, after a 17-year old student stabbed his classmate with a knife on the cheek.

The suspect, who appeared before court on September 1, had allegedly stolen the victim’s backpack.

The matter was taken up by school authorities, who reported the matter to Gaborone West Police station.

The suspect is said to have inflicted a cut on the victim’s cheek and tongue.

Assistant Superintendent Tlotlang Mogwasa of G-west police said the victim has been released from Scottish Livingstone hospital.

“The accused student has been granted bail, but investigations are on going,” he said.