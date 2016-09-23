Mmaratwa returns with a bang

Sensational songstress Orebotse Batoloki, also known as Mmaratwa, has done it again.

While many artists struggle to better, if not maintain, their early performances, it seems consistency is not an issue for Mmaratwa.

Following the success of her hit debut album, ‘Setilo sa Matlabane’, she has released another exciting album, the controversially titled, ‘Tsholetsa Ditlhako Ranngasi’.

The title track itself has already raised eyebrows and set tongues wagging with its deep Setswana message.

The song’s lyrics encourage a man to ‘up his game’ and give his wife children because she is not growing any younger.

Parts of the song even question the man’s fertility.

The track is already enjoying prime airtime, much to Mmaratwa’s delight.

Other songs on the album include: Bokwana, Kelapile, Thobane, Go thata, Magosi, Serodumo and Molemo.