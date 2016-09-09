Maun police turn to God

Increasing number of criminal activities and fatal accidents have prompted Maun Police to hold a sponsored walk around the village which will end with a mother of all prayers this weekend.

The walk will start in four different places being Matshwane and Botshabelo ward, Botswana Defence Force Junction and Stadium with Boseja Primary grounds being the meeting point.

In an interview with The Voice, the new Police Station Commander Superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya said that they are inviting all churches, tribal and political leaders and members of the community to join them in their prayers.

“We have been recording a number of criminal cases compared to last year and we hope that by holding such an awareness which will also include prayers we may turn things around.”

He said so far they have recorded 20 suicide cases compared to eight cases that had been recorded at the same time last year.

“12 people have already died in fatal accidents while last year at the same time we had recorded seven fatalities,” he said.

Ramaabya also complained of high number of rape cases happening in his policing area.

At the time of going to press Maun Police had recorded 60 cases of rape while last year they had recorded 55.

“You can see how the numbers have surpassed last year’s record and as authorities we cannot just sit and fold hands hence seeking God’s intervention.”