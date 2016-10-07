Maun International Arts Festival Back

The sixth edition of the annual Maun International Arts Festival (MIAF) will kick off on October 22nd with artists expected from countries such as Bulgaria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, United States of America, Hungary, Namibia, Lesotho, Zambia, Uganda and Ghana.

This year’s show will begin with an Inter-school Poetry Competition followed in the evening by the grand opening of the festival.

In an interview with The Voice, Festival Director, Thato Molosi said that having started off as a spoken word festival, the festival has, over the years, grown to embrace different forms of art including theatre, dance, music, poetry, comedy, literature and the visual arts.

“It is organized and run by the Maun based collective of artists who are under Poetavango Spoken Word Poetry.”

Talking of events that will take place for a week, Mr Tee as Molosi is popularly known said that on the second day it will be Back to Our Roots show, a traditional music, dance and praise poetry night that aims at celebrating the cultures and traditions of Botswana.

He also said that there will be a spontaneous creativity fun activity where poetry meets the visual arts.

“A small group of spoken word performers will recite ad lib while visual artists depict the poems in pictorial forms.”

“One of the people’s favourites, the comedy night is also on our line up of events” As is always the norm, Mr Tee said that there will be an open street jam session in the centre of town, which will be free for all. “This activity has seen many rising artists gracing the stage.”

Artists such as Hector Kunene and Kwazi Ndlangiso from South Africa, Miss Charity (Zimbabwe), Keamogetse (Namibia) and local acts such as Moroka Moreri, Ntirelang Barman, Leshie Lovesong, Goodwill Tlokwe, Juby Peacock and Vygos Priscath will take part.