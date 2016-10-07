Man with suspected swine flu admitted at a Maun hospital

A 67- year -old man from India with symptoms of Swine Flu has been hospitalized in isolation at Matshwane Clinic in Maun.

The man drove himself to Letsholathebe Hospital on Monday after his friend, whom he had been touring Ngamiland with was admitted with the same suspected disease in South Africa.

According to the man’s friends, he spent his weekend with a South African friend who owns a farm at Hainaveldt near Makalamabedi.

It is said the two went to Hainaveldt and some parts of the Delta and upon their return, the South African friend fell ill.

When he realised that his condition was not getting any better he flew to South Africa to sick medical attention.

“When he arrived in South Africa he was diagnosed with suspected Swine Flu and he called his friend who was also experiencing the same symptoms here in Maun.”

The source said that the man then drove himself to the hospital where he explained the whole situation before admitted in an isolated room at the clinic.

Letsholathebe Hospital Superintendent Dr Maxwell Mungisi confirmed that they have a case of suspected H1N1 (swine flu).

“We have admitted and isolated a man who brought himself to hospital with swine flu symptoms,” he said.

He also advised the community to seek medical attention if they suspect that they could be suffering from the deadly flu.

Symptoms of swine flu are sneezing, sore throat and running nose.