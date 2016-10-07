Man jailed for stealing phone

There was a collective gasp of stunned amazement from the small gathering at Maun’s Magistrates Court on Monday morning when a man found guilty of stealing a cheap cellphone was sentenced to three years in prison.

46-year-old Phemelo Kehiwana, of Welnela Ward in Maun, will spend the next three years of his life behind bars for breaking into a house and stealing an old Samsung Duos phone worth P450.

The condemned Kehiwana, who has a previous conviction for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle back in 1994 – a crime for which he also served three years – listened on in horror as Magistrate, Phandiwe Taka gave her crushing verdict.

Indeed, whilst passing her judgement, Taka revealed that the seemingly harsh sentence could potentially have been even more severe, as the crime carried a maximum possible sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

In his defence, Kehiwana, speaking with a soft and humbled voice, described the tough realities of his everyday life, where he fends for his family as their sole breadwinner.

According to Kehiwana, who earns an income as a gardener, those dependent on him include his wife, his blind elderly mother and his late brother’s three children.

The desperate defendant pleaded with court to grant him a corporal punishment rather than a custodial sentence, claiming that since his arrest on September the first, he had not heard from his family and had no idea how they were coping.

However, his heartfelt pleas fell on deaf ears and for the next three years at least, his family will have to survive without him.