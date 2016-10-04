Man jailed seven years for assault

A heat of the moment reaction by a 33-year-old man from Mosetse village has earned him seven years in jail after he was found guilty of assaulting a fellow villager.

After the conclusion of his trial before Nata magistrate Rueben Sebetlela, Laone Gabaitumele was convicted by the presiding officer because of overwhelming evidence by the state.

Gabaitumele had pleaded not guilty to a single count of assault thereby causing bodily harm but was found at fault due to the chronological leading of the evidence by the prosecution.

The court proved that on November 23 2015, while at a drinking spot, Gabaitumele hit David Lebola, whom he accused of insulting his mother, on the right leg with a log resulting in a fracture.

Sentencing Gabaitumele last Friday Sebetlela took into consideration the fact that the prosecution successfully led its evidence in court.

Sebetlela told the court that the prosecution was on point in their evidence – a development that resulted in Gabaitumele failing to defend himself as the allegations laid against him were hard to dispute.

The convict relied heavily on the fact that the victim in this matter had assaulted his mother at one point and “was knocking some sense in his head.”

“But when grilled by the prosecution, Gabaitumele failed to produce any documentary evidence to prove that indeed his mother was assaulted by the victim,” said Sebetlela, as he dismissed Gabaitumele’s evidence as frolicsome.

Furthermore, Sebetlela told the court that Gabaitumele failed to avail his mother to testify in his favor.

Sub-Inspector Lingisisani Masubi of Dukwi Police Station prosecuted the matter while Gabaitumele had no legal representation.