Is it a scam?

Richard please help me, I met a guy on a website his name is Edward Max and he said he sent me an iPhone and some other things.

The thing is the courier company they sent me email like now saying I should pay the sum of 200 USD through western union.

I dont know if its a scam.Please help me before I regret sending money to them.

I’m really glad you got in touch before you sent any money because this is certainly a scam.

In fact, this is a very common scam that I’m sure many Voice readers will have seen before.

A woman, and yes, it’s almost always a woman, meets a guy either on Facebook or through a dating web site and they start a conversation that very rapidly becomes romantic.

He always seems charming and has a good job.

He sounds like a great catch.

The guy soon says he’s in love with her and will sometimes even go as far as proposing marriage.

Then comes the shipment. He’ll say that he’s sending her a package containing all sorts of goodies.

There’s always an iPhone but often also a laptop, jewelry, perfumes and even cash.

Then the victim gets an email, apparently from the shipping company or even from customs in South Africa saying that because of some breach of customs rules, she has to pay them to “release” the shipment.

Given that she thinks the shipment is full of valuables and cash she’s normally happy to send them a relatively small amount of money.

It’s usually about P2,000, roughly what they’re asking you to pay. The victim obviously doesn’t think it’s odd that for a shipment from Europe or the USA to Botswana, she has to pay someone in South Africa.

She also doesn’t think it odd that a shipping company don’t want the money paid directly into their account but want it sent using Western Union.

But that payment is what this is all about. There is no boyfriend, no shipment full of goodies, no shipping company.

The only real thing I the money they are trying to get from her.

The real tragedy, the real crime is that these scammers do more than steal people’s money, they break people’s hearts.

Some readers will be unsympathetic and say the victims are gullible but my view is that doesn’t matter.

These scammers are emotional rapists. On at least one occasion that I know they are physical rapists as well, but that’s another story.

Just be very careful who you meet online.