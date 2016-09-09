Irate farmer demands P56, 000 for poisoned cows

An incensed farmer from Tlhalogang lands near Borolong has accused his neighbour of deliberately poisoning and ultimately killing six of his prized cows.

41-year-old Otukile Solomon believes his neighbour, retired Botswana Defence Force officer, Ronald Nshakashogwe, poisoned his cattle, two of which were pregnant, after they strayed into the former army man’s field last Thursday.

Solomon claims that Nshakashogwe called him to complain about his wandering cows and threatened to poison them.

He allegedly warned Solomon not to eat the dead cows meat, as the toxins he would give them were so powerful they would kill him as well.

Speaking to The Voice, Solomon explained that after receiving the call he immediately rushed off to the fields but was too late as he found his cows writhing on the ground in agony, struggling for their lives.

“This is a huge loss. One cow was waiting to be taken to the feedlot and I had wanted to use the money for my family welfare and paying for my children’s school fees. We are now living in fear because this man is heartless and he is capable of killing a person. If at least he had ploughed something and my cows destroyed his crops then I would understand but there is nothing, it is just grass,” he said, shaking his head in bewilderment.

The angry farmer is adamant that Nshakashogwe will pay for his callous act, saying, “I just want him to pay P7, 000 per head or buy me eight cows since the other two were expecting.”

When reached for a comment Nshakashogwe was reluctant to discuss the issue, stating he did not want to interfere with the police’s investigations as his words might be used against him.

Meanwhile, Tatitown Acting Station Commander, Clarkson Mbereki, confirmed the incident and revealed veterinary officers are currently conducting tests to establish exactly what killed the cows.

Mbereki disclosed that should the suspect be found guilty of carrying out the act intentionally, he would be charged with negligence.