Illegal zim miners arrested

Two young Zimbabwean nationals appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday accused of unlawfully mining minerals.

Court heard how 19-year-old Mgcini Ncube and Learnmore Mpala, 21, were arrested on the 25th (Sunday) of this month for illegally mining ore from Rainbow Old Mine in Matsiloje.

The duo were also charged with entering Botswana through an illegal point of entry.

According to Investigative Officer, Sub Inspector, Steven Thotsa, of Diamond and Minerals Protection Unity, during the arrest the two men were in the company of a third man who managed to escape.

“The accused were found in possession of ore which they are suspected to have mined from the old mine. We have engaged the Geological Survey Department to analyse the sample and they said they will give us feedback after the holidays. I plead with court not to grant the suspects bail as they are a flight risk since they do not have passports,” said Thotsa.

The Inspector revealed his officers are conducting a search for more illegal miners believed to be working under the ground at Rainbow Old Mine currently.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko remanded the accused in custody until their next appearance before court on the 10th of October.