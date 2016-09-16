‘I’d rather die than return to BDP’ says PPP

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi has quashed rumours he is set to return to the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), claiming he would rather die than re-join his old party.

PPP, as the former deputy speaker is affectionately known, defected to the Botswana National Front (BNF) in 2014 after losing the primary elections to Tonota’s current MP, Thapelo Olopeng.

Back then, a bitter Moatlhodi argued he was unfairly defeated, claiming that Olopeng had trafficked votes – something that he still maintains to this day.

It caused a rift between PPP and the BDP, with Moatlhodi deciding to leave the party for greener pastures at the BNF.

This week it seemed that the outspoken politician was on the verge of re-joining his former BDP comrades, amid reports that his businesses were being sabotaged in a bid to force his return.

However, Moatlhodi told The Voice that those allegations were ‘blue lies’, insisting he would rather die a destitute than go back to the BDP.

“I swear on my mother’s grave I cannot go back there. Of course I received calls from other BDP members asking me to re-join them. Batho bao ba ntshotile (those people mistreated me), I will never return,” pledged an adamant Moatlhodi, adding that he is now a lifetime card carrying member of the BNF.

PPP went on to say, “If Olopeng had beaten me fairly I would have accepted and been his campaign manager but he bought the vote by trafficking voters. I left the BDP with more than 3, 000 people who believe in me and what do I tell them if I happen to go back?”

The BNF man claimed that someone from the BDP is currently going around the banks enquiring about his debts with the aim of destroying his businesses.

“I have started receiving calls from the bank demanding an increase on the loan instalments and threatening to take me to the sheriffs,” he revealed, before hinting that he would sell all his cattle and remain destitute in order to clear his debts and run his businesses clean.